Rennell Sound road access to be closed over Labour Day weekend

Camping in the Rennell Sound Recreation Site. (Recreation Sites and Trails BC/Black Press Media files)

Road users will not be able to access Rennell Sound during the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, which includes the Labour Day long weekend.

According to a notice on Aug. 12, the engineering department of the Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District will be temporarily closing Rennell Road at about 3.8 kilometres to replace a creek crossing.

Works contractors will be required to close the road to all vehicular traffic, which will cut off access to the Rennell Sound Recreation Site, Riley Beach, Gregory Beach and Bonanza Beach.

“This schedule is subject to change,” the notice said. “We will confirm the start date of this project and provide updates during works.”

