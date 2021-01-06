Rempel wins third term as chief of KFN

Nicole Rempel has won her third term as chief for the K’ómoks First Nation following an election on Jan. 3, 2021.
Rempel was first elected on Jan. 4, 2017; each term is for two years.
She is a K’ómoks First Nation member and resides on reserve with her husband Jeremy, and her two children, Jonathan and Jennifer.
Under her leadership, the KFN formed a partnership to purchase, restore and manage Kus-kus-sum, the former sawmill site on Comox Road to its natural habitat, led relationship-building meetings with local government agencies and won a land code case in provincial court.
Unofficial results indicate Rempel received 92 votes. Calls to KFN for the official results have not been returned by deadline.
