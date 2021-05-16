Remote wildfire burns in Harrison Mills area

The fire is five kilometres off Chehalis Forest Service Road

A wildlife is reportedly burning in the Agassiz-Harrison area as of Sunday morning.

According to data from B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is burning about 5.5 kilometres off of Chehalis Forest Service Road north of Harrison Mills. The fire is estimated to have consumed 1.5 hectares and cause is currently unknown.

According to witness reports, the fire is visible between Agassiz and Lake Errock along Highway 7. Some residents reported haze over Harrison Lake as early as Saturday.

B.C. Wildfire Service has reported two new wildfires this week, bringing the yearly total up to 203 as of Sunday.

