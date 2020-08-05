Remote First Nation community goes into emergency lockdown after suspected case of COVID-19

'more details will be shared once known'

The Kitasoo Xai’xais First Nation, who reside in Klemtu, an unincorporated community on Swindle Island in the coastal fjords of British Columbia, announced on its social media page Wednesday (Aug. 5) that they are moving into a full lockdown “as a result of an imminent threat and suspected case of COVID-19.”

“This means everyone but essential workers need to stay home, do not visit any household outside of your own and only go out if absolutely necessary to pick up groceries or other essential needs.”

The post added that “more details will be shared once known.”

