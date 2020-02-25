Reminder: Recycling collection changes coming March 1

PQB residents may have to travel to Nanaimo to drop off other recyclables such as glass, Styrofoam

Regional District of Nanaimo officials say they have received many public inquiries regarding the impending changes to recycling collection in Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

The RDN collects residential curbside garbage, food waste and recycling such as paper, plastic containers and metal containers on behalf of Recycle BC, which is also responsible for the collection of other residential packaging such as glass, styrofoam and soft plastics in partnership with local businesses.

The Parksville and Qualicum Bottle Depots will accept glass, styrofoam and soft plastics until Feb. 29 but beginning March 1, the closest collection centres will be in Nanaimo and Courtenay/Comox.

“The RDN recognizes this is not convenient and many residents are frustrated that they will no longer be able to recycle these items in their communities,” read a press release. “Recycle BC is motivated to find a replacement service and are looking to partner with a local business to collect items on their behalf. Recycle BC and the RDN explored the potential to use the Church Road Transfer Station on an interim basis, but due to the facility layout, the logistics of managing a free drop off for Recycle BC products is impractical and would require additional costs to manage and reconfigure.”

Until a new location is identified, there are five locations within the RDN that accept Recycle BC materials (i.e. plastic bags and overwrap, glass jars, Styrofoam, and other flexible plastic packaging):

• GFL Environmental — 2250 McGarrigle Rd., Nanaimo (Plastic bags & overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging, styrofoam, glass)

• Regional Recycling — 2375 Hayes Rd., Nanaimo (Plastic bags & overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging, styrofoam, glass)

• Regional Recycling — 839 Old Victoria Rd., Nanaimo (Plastic bags & overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging, styrofoam, glass)

• London Drugs — North Town Centre Nanaimo (Plastic bags & overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging, styrofoam)

• London Drugs — Port Place Nanaimo (Plastic bags & overwrap, other flexible plastic packaging, styrofoam)

The Parksville and Qualicum Beach Bottle Depots will continue to accept all beverage containers for refund, batteries, light bulbs and fixtures, electronics, paint, used oil and metal. RDN curbside collection will continue to accept printed paper (newspaper, magazines), cardboard, hard plastic packaging (milk/juice containers, berry/clamshell containers), and metal containers.

For more information on what goes where, please visit the RDN website rdn.bc.ca/what-goes-where or download the app, “RDN Curbside.”

