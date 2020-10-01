Reminder: RDN’s new automated curbside collection service rolls out Oct. 1

The new automated curbside collection service will begin for all single-family dwellings within the Regional District of Nanaimo starting today (Oct. 1).

Residents can simply roll their new carts to the curb on their regularly scheduled collection day.

“The RDN joins cities across North America who have already transitioned to the automated collection system with the aim of improving worker safety, reducing worker health and safety claims and associated costs,” said board chairman Ian Thorpe.

“Furthermore, by providing all RDN residents with a complete set of easy-to-roll carts, we can all do our part to keep recyclable and organics out of the region’s landfill and achieve our ultimate goal of 90 per cent waste diversion over the next 10 years.”

The new automated service is a cleaner, safer and smarter way to collect waste. Residents are reminded that all material must be placed inside their new carts with the lid completely closed. Carts need to have one metre of clearance between the carts and any obstacles, such as parked cars, poles, trees, etc., and three metres of clearance above.

Watch for the new automated collection trucks on your next collection day. The trucks are Certified Clean Idle and more fuel efficient as they burn less fuel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

As for the old containers, the regional district is currently exploring options for the collection and recycling of used containers.

Residents are also advised to find creative and environmentally friendly ways to reuse or repurpose the old containers, to keep them out of the landfill. There are a number of creative and environmentally friendly ways to do it such as:

• Extra storage for tools, potting soil, mulch, yard waste;

• Rain barrels;

• Animal feed storage;

• DIY potato/carrot planters;

• Collect your depot items (film plastic, glass, foam packaging or refundables);

If you have any unique ideas to repurpose your used containers, share them at curbside@rdn.bc.ca.

— NEWS Staff

