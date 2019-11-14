Reminder: John Hart Dam road closed until Nov. 20

BC Hydro is providing public notice that the road across the John Hart Dam will be closed three days more than originally planned this weekend.

BC Hydro is providing public notice that the road across the John Hart Dam will be closed three days more than originally planned this weekend.

The Brewster Lake Road across the dam needs to be temporarily closed for BC Hydro maintenance work along the spillway section of the dam. The work also includes the placement of a crane along the road deck.

Originally, it was to be closed Nov. 12 to 15, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. but BC Hydro spokesperson Stephen Watson said they’ve encountered some challenges with the spillway dam maintenance and will need three more days, Nov. 18-20.

Temporary road closure signage will be updated today on either side of the dam. The public is advised to use alternative routes.

