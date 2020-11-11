REMEMBRANCE DAY: Lest we forget

Ceremonies at cenotaphs aren't public this year, but that's no reason not to try to remember

As the years pass, we become separated, by time, from the horrors, hardship and tumult of the First and Second World Wars and some of the wars and conflicts that came later.

But the passage of time doesn’t mean that we can forget what happened 75 years ago and 100 years ago. There are reminders all around us – from the history books we read in school and that we would do well to re-read now and again, to cenotaphs and memorials, to the poppies we wear each autumn. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion go to great lengths to try to ensure there is remembrance in their communities.

On Remembrance Day, any of us can find reasons to remember, and we should.

