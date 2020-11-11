News Bulletin file photo

REMEMBRANCE DAY: Lest we forget

Ceremonies at cenotaphs aren't public this year, but that's no reason not to try to remember

  • Nov. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

As the years pass, we become separated, by time, from the horrors, hardship and tumult of the First and Second World Wars and some of the wars and conflicts that came later.

But the passage of time doesn’t mean that we can forget what happened 75 years ago and 100 years ago. There are reminders all around us – from the history books we read in school and that we would do well to re-read now and again, to cenotaphs and memorials, to the poppies we wear each autumn. Members of the Royal Canadian Legion go to great lengths to try to ensure there is remembrance in their communities.

On Remembrance Day, any of us can find reasons to remember, and we should.

Here are some of the articles the News Bulletin has published this week leading up to Nov. 11:

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin

Previous story
Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January
Next story
Williams Lake imposing remedation orders on 11 Frizzi Road properties

Just Posted

Most Read