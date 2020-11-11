Remembrance Day in Prince Rupert

Remembrance Day Ceremonies in Prince Rupert drew more than 185 onlookers and participants at the Nov. 11, morning ceremonies.

Despite pandemic restrictions on gatherings of more than 50, onlookers respected social distancing protocols and mask wearing while spread out in safety on the Court House lawn to witness the stoic commemorations.

The ceremonies were led by Royal Canadian Legion Chaplain Derry Bott, and remembrances were provided by Legion President Maria Lewis.

The scaled-back ceremonies, due to the global pandemic, had wreaths placed around the base of the cenotaph prior to the ceremonies by the Royal Canadian Rangers. Prince Rupert RCMP officers participated as the armed sentries around the cenotaph during the ceremonies and Prince Rupert Fire Rescue raised the Canadian flag from the boom truck prior to the start.

COVID-19 protocols set down restrictions on minors under the age of 18 participating in this year’s ceremonies for health and safety reasons.

K-J Millar | Journalist

Prince Rupert Northern View