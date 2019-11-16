Legion Branch # 213 held its Remembrance Day ceremonies in Blue River on Nov. 11. Auxilliary police officer Mike Chambers and RCMP Cst. Meyer pose for a photo with some young Blue River residents. Back row (l-r): Anisley Myers, Tristen Desjarlais, Connor Desjarlais, Richard Onslow and Rome Dueling. Middle (l-r): Jace Nelson, Grayson Onslow, Avery Scott. Front row (l-r) Autom Dueling, Luke Preston, Alice Scott. Photo submitted

Remembrance Day in Blue River

  • Nov. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Legion Branch # 213 held its Remembrance Day ceremonies in Blue River on Nov. 11. Auxilliary police officer Mike Chambers and RCMP Cst. Meyer pose for a photo with some young Blue River residents. Back row (l-r): Anisley Myers, Tristen Desjarlais, Connor Desjarlais, Richard Onslow and Rome Dueling. Middle (l-r): Jace Nelson, Grayson Onslow, Avery Scott. Front row (l-r) Autom Dueling, Luke Preston, Alice Scott.

