Remembrance Day ceremony takes place in Rossland

A small group formed around the cenotaph at 11 a.m. to honour current and past soldiers

The group marching down Washington Ave. to the cenotaph. Photo: Connor Trembley

Flag bearers, RCMP, the 44 Engineer Squadron from Trail, veterans and a piper marched from the Rossland Legion along Washington Avenue to the Rossland Cenotaph this morning at 10:45 a.m. to start a scaled-down Remembrance Day ceremony.

The Last Post and O Canada were played as the small group formed a circle around a dozen wreaths that had already been placed next to the Cenotaph.

A Remembrance Day ceremony took place in Rossland today. pic.twitter.com/OEJ0vKZr3X — Connor Trembley (@ConnorTrembley) November 11, 2020

One by one, former legion president Kim LaFond read the names of First World War and Second World War veterans to honour the sacrifices they made for the freedoms we as Canadians enjoy today.

Businesses, organizations, the RCMP and the local fire department also had their names read aloud for donating wreaths to the ceremony.

A moment of silence was then observed from the group, pedestrians on the streets and motorists parked in their cars.

The group finally marched down the street and back to the Legion to wrap up the Remembrance Day event.

Rossland resident Marco Santano attached a tripod to his camera to record the event online. He said it felt incredible to let everyone watch the ceremony in some way this year.

“It feels absolutely amazing. While it’s a little sad that not many people could attend the ceremony, it’s something that needed to still happen,” said Santano.

“Many people needed help watching the event this year and I’m just grateful I could help to answer those calls.”

Legion president Ray Van Den Nieuwenhof was also happy to complete a ceremony this year given the circumstances.

“This ceremony follows tradition and allow us to honour the people that fought for our freedoms and for those who helped to build this legion,” said Nieuwenhof.

“It’s important for the younger generation to understand their freedoms are a result of what these soldiers fought for.”

The Rossland Legion and all other legions in the province didn’t open to the public after their ceremonies on Nov. 11 due to health concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Similar scaled-down Remembrance Day events also took place in Trail, Castlegar, Nelson and Nakusp.

