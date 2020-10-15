Remembering Willy Vandenbilche

A long time and well respected member of the Golden community, Willy will be missed by all

Willy Vandenbilche epitomized what it meant to be a local business owner in the community.

Dedicated to his craft and to providing good service to the people of Golden through Vandenbilt Auto Body, Willy was often heard emphasizing how much he loved Golden and how he never wanted to leave.

“He loved Golden, he really loved this community,” said his son, Troy Vandenbilche.

“And truly, he was treated the same way in return, right until his final moments.”

Originally from Belgium, Willy and his family emigrated to Canada when he was 17 in the 1940s, landing in Ontario where he worked odd jobs.

It was there where he learned about the auto body industry, finding his way to a local shop where he honed his craft.

But Ontario wasn’t where he saw himself – him and his brother Daniel found themselves increasingly intrigued by the Canadian West, together deciding to make the move.

They first landed in Cranbrook, before heading to Invermere, where Willy opened his first business in 1958. It was there that he met his future wife, Doris, and where they eventually got married.

Sensing that there was opportunity to be had in Golden, he packed up at opened Vandenbilt Auto Body in 1965, with a single bay.

“He always had his eye on Golden and there was an opportunity to come here and buy some land,” recounted Troy.

“And so he came. And he did build the shop. The rest is history.”

Willy was more than his business though.

A wealth of knowledge, Willy did his best to pass along the tools of success to his sons, Troy and his brother Grant.

Whether it was business related or any issue pertaining to life, Willy did his best to point them in the right direction and put them on the right track.

“Anytime I needed information, somebody to ask anything to, it was him,” said Troy.

“Even if he didn’t know the answer, he always knew where to send a person.

“Whether in business or in life, he always met everything head on.

“I like to think that’s his legacy in town. He didn’t do wrong by anybody, didn’t lie to anybody and he just loved his community. It’s why he stayed here so long.”

Willy was beloved by his family, who greatly admired him for his honesty, positive spirit and his work ethic.

“We are very proud and blessed to have had him in our lives,” said Grant Vandenbilche.

“He loved his family and cherished his friends. He was dedicated and hard working toward everything he did.

“He was empathetic and kind to everyone in his life and brought joy and brightened every day with a great sense of humour.”

Willy always gave back the community, working for the ambulance service, helping with road rescues before the invention of the Jaws of Life, prior to retiring in April 1979.

In the mid-’90s, he handed over Vandenbilt Auto Body to his son Grant, who operated it for over a decade before Troy took over the business.

Willy never pressured his sons to follow in his footsteps or force them to take over the business, but both willingly stepped in when necessary and continued their father’s legacy.

Their father’s impact can be seen throughout the family – Grant once worked as a paramedic, just like his father, while Troy has a passion for flying that came through Willy as well. To this day, Troy continues to fly an ultralight.

“A lot things rubbed off, I would say, because of how great of a person he was. A truly great man,” said Troy.

Willy’s last few months were a rollercoaster, going in and out of hospital as he experienced medical complications related to a surgery three months prior.

His kindness to the community was payed back to him from the service he received from the hospital and his medical team, who were kind and dedicated to him throughout his stay, according to Troy.

“We’re so grateful to the community, especially how he was treated at the hospital in his last few months,” said Troy.

“He was treated just fantastic by a community who loved him back.”

Willy is survived by his wife, three kids, as well as his grandchildren.

He will be missed.

Golden Star