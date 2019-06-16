Relay For Life unites community

Before the start of Relay For Life Comox Valley 2019, participating teams had already raised $57,636 for the annual Canadian Cancer Society event.

Members of Hope Afloat during the Survivors’ Lap, Saturday at Relay For Life at the Vanier track. Scott Stanfield photo

Leading the charge, at $25,592.74, was the Ladies Who Fight — a 13-member team that has raised more than $100,000 in four years.

“Ten of us are breast cancer survivors,” team captain Terri Welsh said Saturday at the Vanier track. “We connected through cancer…Now we feel like we’ve known each other forever.”

An offshoot of the Ladies Who Fight relay team is the Bonded by Breast Cancer support group.

“There’s 62 of us on there,” said Welsh, who has been involved in Relay For Life for five years.

“My first year I did it as a volunteer. I was about a year into my cancer journey, and I wasn’t ready for ‘the lap.’ And then the next year we started the team.”

As per tradition, Saturday’s event began with the Survivors’ Lap, backed by the voice of Helen Austin singing her song, Relay For Life. This year, Austin was accompanied onstage by her children, Daisy and Charlie.

Another custom is lining the track with candles, or luminaries, to honour those who have passed, and those who live with cancer.

According to the CCS, one in two Canadians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. In the 1940s, the survival rate for Canadians with cancer was about 25 per cent. Today, more than 60 per cent of those diagnosed with the disease will survive at least five years after their diagnosis.

During Relay For Life, walkers across Canada raise funds for cancer research, and services such as transportation to treatment and peer support programs. Last year, 110,000 youths and adults in communities across the country raised $25 million.