Relax, Maple Ridge riders, Transit police just training

West Coast Express commuters shouldn’t get too excited when they roll into Waterfront Station in Vancouver this morning and see lots of police around.
It’s not an incident of any kind, but just Transit police preparing for a training exercise, the agency tweeted this morning.
It’s not known how long the session will take at the terminal.
Waterfront Station #Alert: you may see an increase in police presence this morning at the West Coast Express. We're getting set up for a training exercise for our officers. @TransLink pic.twitter.com/tVV7EyrGlk
— Transit Police BC (@TransitPolice) April 16, 2018