Transit police are planning an exercise Monday morning in Vancouver. (Contributed)

Relax, Maple Ridge riders, Transit police just training

Exercise this morning takes place at Waterfront station

West Coast Express commuters shouldn’t get too excited when they roll into Waterfront Station in Vancouver this morning and see lots of police around.

It’s not an incident of any kind, but just Transit police preparing for a training exercise, the agency tweeted this morning.

It’s not known how long the session will take at the terminal.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: The sound of silence
Next story
Gusts of 104 km/h wallop Prince Rupert Tuesday afternoon

Just Posted

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

  • 10 hours ago

 

Relax, Maple Ridge riders, Transit police just training

 

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

  • 10 hours ago

 

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

  • 10 hours ago

 

Most Read