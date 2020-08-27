Reinstatement of seasonal transit routes in Mission and Abbotsford

The Central Valley Transit System returns the routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Bourquin to service on Sept. 8. (Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News)

BC Transit, the City of Abbotsford and the District of Mission are announcing a seasonal service change in the Central Fraser Valley Transit System effective Sept. 8.

BC Transit says it works hard to match service with demand, and this service change will see the reinstatement of seasonal routes in the transit system.

Routes 22 East Townline, 24 Centre Loop and 26 Bourquin will return to service.

BC Transit says it is continuing with many of the safety protocols put in place in response to COVID-19, and is implementing additional practices and procedures to align with BC’s Restart Plan. Details are available at bctransit.com/covid19.

Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for more information on routes, fares and schedules.

Mission City Record