Reignited embers damage Saanich house in Sunday morning fire

A Saanich home suffered minor damage to its exterior following a Sunday morning fire.
Cpt. Darwin Schellenberg of the Saanich Fire Department said the fire started after the home-owner had placed a bucket filled with ashes from his fire place on the home’s balcony.
Embers inside the bucket then re-ignitied in melting the bucket, with the fire then spreading to the exterior of the home.
First reported at 8:30 a.m., Saanich Fire Department responded with two vehicles.
“But we downgraded upon arrival,” said Schellenberg, noting that the home owner had extinguished most of the fire, which caused an estimated damage of $3,000.
