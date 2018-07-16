Reid Street sidewalks to be poured July 23

Reid Street downtown Quesnel will undergo construction from April till at least August this summer to replace old water mains. Observer file photo

Sidewalk installation on Reid Street has been pushed to after Billy Barker Days, a recent press release from Eagle Rock Construction community liaison Tracey Roenicke states.

Sidewalks will be installed on Monday July 23, after celebrations in town have finished. Billy Barker Days runs from July 19-22, 2018.

After the festival, Roenicke says there will be some pedestrian restrictions on Reid Street, as once poured, the concrete requires 48 hours to set.

There will be security, flaggers and signage to help pedestrians navigate to the stores along the street, and the Quesnel Lions Club has volunteer to also help direct foot traffic, says the press release.

Construction on Reid Street began in April this year, as crews began digging up the street to replace 1952 water mains. Construction on the 400 block began at the end of June, with the section from Carson Avenue to St Laurent Avenue tackled first.

Along with the water main replacements, other changes to the street will include wider sidewalks, single-lane traffic and improved street lighting and benches.

The project has a hard end date of Sept. 20, 2018.

READ MORE: Curbs poured on Reid Street, businesses still accessible

READ MORE: 400 block of Reid Street gets set for construction

editor@quesnelobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter