Reid Street Phase I sidewalks almost complete

Workers smooth out the new sidewalks near the corner of Reid Street and Carson Avenue Tuesday. Sidewalks in Phase I are almost complete, with the finishing touches being added by Richbar Nursery this week. Melanie Law photo

Sidewalks are almost completed in Phase I of the Reid Street Revitalization Project, says Eagle Rock Construction’s community liaison Tracey Roenicke.

Phase I, which stretches from Carson Avenue to St Laurent Avenue, had crews pouring cement for more than a week, with workers and security personnel working hard to keep pedestrians off the area to allow the cement to set, which takes a full 48 hours.

Volunteers from the Quesnel Lions Club aided in directing shoppers and pedestrians around and over the cement, says Roenicke.

Brickwork is now being added to the sidewalks, with Richbar Nursery undertaking the installation.

In Phase II, from St Laurent Avenue to Shepherd Avenue, water service tie-ins have all been completed and Eagle Rock Construction is now working on completing the water main tie in, with the intersection of Reid and Shepherd closed temporarily for this work.

Eagle Rock’s work replacing the water mains will cost a total of $4,788,870 and must be completed by Sept. 20, 2018 at the latest.

