Registration opens today for arts-and-tech middle school cohort in Chilliwack

Students enrolled in Grades 6 to 8 at A.D. Rundle can transition to new arts-tech high school

Members of the Chilliwack school board, local politicians, Education Minister Rob Fleming and staff at A.D. Rundle middle school pose for a photo-op in December 2019 at the announcement of a new 600-seat arts and technology secondary school scheduled to open September 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Progress file)

Registration opens today for the new integrated arts and technology cohort starting this September at A.D. Rundle middle school in Chilliwack.

“If your child is creative, likes to learn by doing, and has an affinity for the arts or technology, then the ADR Cohort may be the perfect fit,” according to a Chilliwack school district brochure.

The cohort for students in Grades 6 to 8 starts in September 2020, and was announced formally when Education Minister Rob Fleming was in town to announce the new 600-seat arts and technology focused high school coming in 2021 next to A.D. Rundle at the vacant University of the Fraser Valley north campus.

• READ MORE: New arts-technology focused high school coming to Chilliwack for 2021

• READ MORE: New arts and tech school will open in Chilliwack in 2020

The $15.4 million in funding for the new high school was made at an announcement at A.D. Rundle in December 2019.

The announcement of the new high school and the funding for A.D. Rundle means that along with F.G. Leary fine arts elementary, there will be schools of choice for any student in the district to pursue an arts and technology-focused education from Kindergarten to graduation by 2022.

“An integrated arts and technology approach encourages curiosity, open-mindedness, and a willingness to think ‘outside the box’ within an interdisciplinary, collaborative learning environment,” according to a school district press release sent Monday.

Students enrolled in the A.D. Rundle cohort will have the opportunity to transition directly to the new Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary School in Grade 9. And students in Grade 5 at F.G. Leary will have the opportunity to transition directly to the A.D. Rundle cohort.

Registration opened Monday and closes March 31. Visit sd33.bc.ca/integrated-arts-and-technology-k-12-program to register and for further information.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com