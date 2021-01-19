Registration now open for Duncan Francophone school

Principal Marie-Claude Carrier has overseen the opening of the Cowichan Valley’s first francophone school. (Citizen file)

Registration is open for the second year of operation of the Cowichan Valley’s public French school.

École francophone de Duncan opened in September 2020 with just six students, and is now up to seven, but it is hoping to increase those numbers for the 2021-22 school year.

Although the current students are between kindergarten and Grade 3, the school is open to students up to Grade 6.

Unlike in French Immersion, the program at École Duncan is designed for students from francophone families. Instruction is done entirely in French, and there is a focus on the cultures of the different families at the school.

Francophone parents in the Cowichan Valley worked to bring the school to the area. It is the 45th public French school operated by the Francophone School Board of B.C. (School District 93), and is led by principal Marie-Claude Carrier, who previously helped start École Beausoleil in Oak Bay

Anyone interested in registering a student for École francophone de Duncan should visit duncan.csf.bc.ca/notre-ecole/admission-et-inscription/. Admission criteria can be found at www.csf.bc.ca/csf-eng/admissions/

For more information, call Carrier at 250-737-4486 or email marieclaude_carrier@csf.bc.ca

A virtual open house will be held on Zoom during the last week of January.

