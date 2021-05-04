Registration now open for Chilliwack’s Summer Learning Program

Course recovery, sustainable vegetable production, Indigenous learning all planned for students

Chilliwack’s Summer Learning Program is once again located at Chilliwack secondary school, with a few exceptions. Registration is now open for summer learning programs. (Progress file)

Summer Learning is moving ahead in Chilliwack, and registration has opened.

There are courses and programs available for all grade levels, which target the fundamentals of education. The 10-page catalogue, available online, includes outlines for each course and requirements for entry.

There are a dozen offerings for elementary students, including Math on the Move, Elementary Agriculture (taking place at the Sardis Secondary Farm), Indigenous Place-Base Learning, Coding for Kids.

Many of the programs incorporate physical activity. Some of the programs are specifically designed for students who have scored low in assessment tests, and need approval from the student’s teacher.

For middle school students, there are five choices: Digital Literacy and Coding, Summit Course, a mini Summit Course, Sustainable Vegetable Production, and the Transitional Sampler.

For secondary school students, there is a Transitional Sampler, Sustainable Vegetable Production, Grade 9 course completion, and Grade 10-12 Course Repair.

All middle and secondary courses are being held at Chilliwack secondary school (CSS), and transportation is not provided. Some elementary school courses are being held at CSS, with the exception of the Outdoor Adventures program and Elementary Agriculture. Elementary courses will runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and middle and secondary runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is no cost for Summer Learning, except for non-residents of B.C. Registration opened May 3 and closes on June 30.

More information on the Summer Learning Program is available on the Chilliwack School District website, www.sd33.bc.ca.

Or contact Kim Parker, Vice Principal of Distributed Learning at kim_parker@sd33.bc.ca.

