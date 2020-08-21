Registration for Nanaimo parks and rec programs begins next week

Rec facilities in City of Nanaimo, closed in March due to COVID-19, to reopen in September

With City of Nanaimo recreation centres slated to open in September, fall program registration will begin the middle of next week.

Recreation facilities across the region shut down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people can sign up for a select number of programs starting Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to a press release from the city. Some programs will be available on the first day of registration, but others will come online at a later date, after they are confirmed.

For instance, the city said people won’t be allowed to sign up for swimming lessons “until after operations of newly opened pools are finalized.”

The Frank Crane Arena box office at Beban Park will be the only site for in-person registration the week of Aug. 26 and is open Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. In-person registration will also become available at other facilities as they open in September, but for the time being, the city recommends residents register online at www.nanaimo.ca/recreation-parks or by phone at 250-756-5200.

On-site registration will begin at Oliver Woods Community Centre when it re-opens on Sept. 9 and at Nanaimo Aquatic Centre and the Bowen recreation complex on Sept. 10.

Recreation programs will see size limits to account for COVID-19 regulations, the press release said.

