Register early for Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse to win prizes

Volunteer Diane Fru of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society and manager Mike Tarrant of Earls restaurant preparing for the Earls Walks for You fundraiser held last year. The SOWINS Walk to End Abuse takes place on Sunday, June 3 this year.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society is hoping a few hundred people will register early for a walk in June to raise funds to help women and children end abuse in their lives.

“It’s a great chance to enjoy the beauty of our lakeshore, have fun, share a sense of community and help save local lives,” said SOWINS development advisor Marni Adams.”The new name better reflects the strides SOWINS and our great supporters are making every day to get women and children out of horrible situations.”

SOWINS organizers renamed the walk to The Walk to End Abuse to make the purpose clearer and added three great prizes to win for those who register for the walk by March 31 including: four tickets to the new Cirque du Soleil ice show Crystal, a $100 gift card for Earls Restaurant and two bottles of local wine. Registering or making a donation is as easy as clicking on an online link at

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/south-okanagan-women-in-need-society/p2p/walk/ or by calling SOWINS at 250-493-4366.

Once called A Walk in Her Shoes, The Walk to End Abuse takes place on Sunday, June 3 alongside Okanagan Lake and raises funds for the crucial programs and services which get women and children out of abusive situations and help them heal from emotional, physical and sexual assaults.The walk features music, guest speakers, food and drinks and begins at 10 a.m.

“We are here 24 hours a day to make sure no one is living in fear,” said SOWINS executive director, Debbie Scarborough. “Showing up to the Walk to End Walk sends that message loud and clear and it needs to be repeated.”

SOWINS is aiming to reach their goal of raising $50,000 this year to go towards supporting existing and new programs that reach some of the most vulnerable women and children in our town. The need is great and SOWINS has provided area women and children with a total of more than 4,000 nights of safe sleeping accommodations to date for this year alone.