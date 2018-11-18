Regional district welcomes new board of directors

The Regional District of Nanaimo directors from District 69: (from left) Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne, Electoral Area G director Clarke Gourlay, Electoral Area E director and RDN vice-chair Bob Rogers, Electoral Area Leanne Salter, Electoral Area H director Stuart McLean, Qualicum Beach councillor Teunis Westbroek and Parksville councillor Adam Fras. â€” MIchael Briones photo

The Regional District of Nanaimo’s new directors were sworn into office at its inaugural board meeting Nov. 13.

A total of 19 elected officials representing the RDN’s seven electoral areas and four municipalities took oaths of office and became its Board of Directors for a four-year term.

The RDN Board are:

Electoral Area A (South Wellington, Cassidy, Cedar) — Keith Wilson; Electoral Area B (Gabriola & Surrounding Islands) — Vanessa Craig; Electoral Area C (Extension, East Wellington, Pleasant Valley) — Maureen Young; Electoral Area E (Nanoose Bay) — Bob Rogers; Electoral Area F (Coombs, Hilliers, Errington) — Leanne Salter; Electoral Area G (Dashwood, Englishman River, French Creek) — Clarke Gourlay; Electoral Area H (Shaw Hill, Deep Bay, Bowser) — Stuart McLean; City of Parksville — Ed Mayne; City of Parksville — Adam Fras; Town of Qualicum Beach — Teunis Westbroek; District of Lantzville — Mark Swain; City of Nanaimo —Leonard Krog; City of Nanaimo — Sheryl Armstrong; City of Nanaimo — Don Bonner; City of Nanaimo — Tyler Brown; City of Nanaimo — Ben Geselbracht; City of Nanaimo — Erin Hemmens; City of Nanaimo — Ian Thorpe; City of Nanaimo — Jim Turley.