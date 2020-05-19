Regional district seeks feedback on proposed West Bench transit service

The online survey includes preferred bus stop locations, time of pick up, drop off, and more

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) is seeking feedback on a proposed transit service in the West Bench area.

In 2019, the RDOS explained, residents of West Bench indicated support for the establishment of a transit service.

Due to the coronavirus, public engagement feedback will be gathered online through a survey.

“Responses to the survey below will help improve planning efforts for potential route and schedule options,” explained the RDOS in a release on May 19. “This will also help ensure the highest level of service for West Bench transit users.”

Residents are asked to populate a map indicating preferred bus stop locations within walking distance from their home.

The introductory transit service for West Bench is expected to provide two to three round-trips on weekdays. Depending on service demand and ridership, the RDOS explained, there is the potential for further expansion.

“The RDOS will work with BC Transit to provide the most expansive West Bench service possible, based on the survey results,” said the RDOS.

The service, which was originally scheduled to be implemented by September 2020, may be delayed until 2021 due to delays caused by COVID-19.

Click the following link to take the Area “F” transit survey: https://arcg.is/1GjeHq

For further information, residents can call 250-492-0237 or email info@rdos.bc.ca.

