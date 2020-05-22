Regional district puts COVID-19 safeguards in place

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine (RDKS) is having board and committee meetings today, May 22.

Meetings will be over phone conference due to the need for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The planning committee will start at 3:30 p.m., followed by the economic development commission at 4:30 p.m.. The regional district board meeting is scheduled to commence at 7:00 p.m. after an hour-long meeting closed to the public.

The district does not have the capability to live stream meetings electronically, but hopes to be able to in the future.

“What we are doing is we are allowing the public in but to a maximum of four,” said Ron Poole, chief administrative officer. “I don’t want to have an open meeting closed so that’s why we went down and measured so we can safely put four people in there.”

The regional district released a COVID-19 safety plan, as it works toward to opening its office in Terrace. The plan calls for the installation of sneeze guards, sanitizer and clear signage promoting wellness checks, hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

When the plan is fully implemented the office will be open to the public with reduced hours of operation and staff. RDKS will ask members of the public to make an appointment and avoid dropping in.

Other facilities like the Thornhill Community Centre, Thornhill Fire Hall and the Works and Services Office will remain closed to the public for now.

