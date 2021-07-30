Regional district places Whiskey Creek under Stage 4 watering restrictions

The Whiskey Creek area is now under Stage 4 watering restriction. (RDN map)

The Regional District of Nanaimo has initiated Stage 4 watering restrictions in the Whiskey Creek Water Service Area.

Ongoing drought conditions on east Vancouver Island have contributed to low flow levels in Crocker Creek, which supplies water to the service area.

Hot, dry weather weather is expected to continue, which led the RDN to impose a comprehensive ban on outdoor watering to ensure that the community’s essential water needs are met for drinking water and hygiene.

The Decourcey and Englishman River Water Service Areas also remain under Stage 4 watering restrictions.

Stage 4 watering restrictions include a comprehensive ban on all lawn watering activities. In addition, residents are not permitted to wash vehicles, boats or siding, or fill fountains, pools or hot tubs.

Private wells are not subject to municipal watering restrictions, but conservation is encouraged as water is a shared resource.

Hand watering must be done using a hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shutoff device. Vegetable gardens and fruit trees are exempt from all watering restrictions, even Stage 4.

A map and description of the watering restriction details for each of the RDN’s water service areas can be found on the RDN webpage at rdn.bc.ca/watering-restriction-map

