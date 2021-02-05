Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to study storage container bylaw

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is examining a proposed bylaw to regulate metal storage containers. (Pixabay.com)

A bylaw regulating metal storage containers in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has been referred back to committee for further consideration.

The bylaw has been in the works for close to a year. In February 2020, the planning and development committee at th eRDOS considered a draft of the 2020 Corporate Action Plan, which included a review of the Area I zoning bylaw to establish controls for tiny homes, shipping containers and bed and breakfasts at Apex Mountain Resort.

In March, the committee initiated the storage container regulations bylaw.

The bylaw sets criteria for the use of metal storage containers as accessory buildings, including regulations about the size of the property, the positioning of containers and the colour of the containers.

But the bylaw has also generated plenty of comments from residents of the regional district.

“We are opposed to the use of metal storage containers at Apex,” Carolyn and Steve Buzikeievich said in a message to the board. “We believe these metal containers decrease the property values in Area I.”

Gayle McIntaggart said storage containers are unsightly and suggested sheds or garages be constructed instead.

Garry and Rosina Depaoli also opposed the containers because of the potential appearance.

“We are not in favour of metal storage containers. They will create an environment of clutter, unkempt properties and more of a commercial feel,” they said.

Melody Walker said a storage container can provide security, since it is stronger than a storage shed. She said the shed on her property was broken into in 2015, but a storage container was not breached during an attempt in 2019.

“The frequent use of metal storage containers is because they are affordable, more secure than anything else and the best fit for the use they are employed for,” she said.

Others also noted the safety benefits of metal storage containers.

“Metal shipping containers are more secure than most outbuildings used on the property for the purpose of storage,” Peter Beckett said.

“As long as the sea can is set off the roadway and kept tidy, I find no issue with this storage resource. The can itself will last many times longer than a wooden structure as well as more secure than a falling down shed,” said Gary Zappone.

