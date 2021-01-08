Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to host virtual townhall on Sickle Point

Staff will be answering questions on the alternative approval process and potential financial impacts

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be hosting an electronic town hall on Jan. 13 to discuss the alternative approval process currently underway regarding the Sicke Point property in Kaleden.

The RDOS is seeking to borrow up to $3.5 million through the alternative approval process to purchase the property.

The town hall will run from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m.

RDOS staff will be available during the town hall to discuss the financial impacts, alternative approval process and the next steps following either the success or rejection of the approval process.

Residents can view the townhall on the RDOS youtube channel, and participate by going to rdos.webex.com with meeting number 146 584 3334 and password RD@S.

If 10 per cent of the qualified electors in the Kaleden Recreation Programming and Facility Maintenance Service area that are being asked to pay for the loan oppose it, the alternative approval process will not go through.

At that point, the RDOS can still proceed to a full referendum, if the property is still available to purchase.

