Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen survey to conclude Nov. 1

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will conclude its 2020 Citizen Survey on Nov. 1.

Officials with the regional district say the 2020 Citizen Survey is an essential tool to evaluate service and program delivery provided by the regional district.

Survey results will highlight how communities are using regional services and facilities, gauge how satisfied residents are with those services and help identify areas for improvement.

The survey will also help improve communication and community engagement throughout the region. Survey results and analysis will be shared later in November.

The survey is available online at rdosregionalconnections.ca/citizen-survey?tool=survey_tool#tool_tab.

