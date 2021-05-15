Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen showcases local government

The RDOS has put together a video as part of Local Government Awareness Week

The Regional District of OKanagan Similkameen has put together a video and daily facts for Local Government Awareness Week.

The Union of B.C. Municipalites takes the third week of May each year to bring awareness to the roles and responsibilities of local governments.

The RDOS has put together a short video featuring electoral area directors to showcase the services provided in the region.

“Local Government Awareness Week is an opportunity to highlight the role of the RDOS in providing services to rural communities, and coordinating programs across municipal and electoral area boundaries,” says RDOS Chair Karla Kozakevich. “The LGAW video presents a high-level overview of how municipal and Electoral Area Directors work together to deliver these services.”

The four-minute video is posted on the RDOS’ Youtube channel.

The RDOS will also be posting a series of regional government facts between May 17 and 21 on Facebook and Twitter.

