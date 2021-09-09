Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen seeks feedback on West Bench park

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is seeking feedback on Mariposa Park in the West Bench area near Penticton. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is gathering feedback to help inform the Mariposa Park development plan.

The plan will help identify potential future projects and uses for the outdoor space in the West Bench area near Penticton, including a proposed timeline for implementation.

The regional district has launched a survey for greater West Bench residents and property owners to provide feedback on how they would like the park to grow with their community’s needs, identify priority projects and propose timelines for implementation.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen showcases local government

READ ALSO: Building and bylaw service up in 2020 for RDOS

“Surveys are a great tool for residents to help shape their community,” said Karla Kozakevich, chair of the regional district. “Parks are a vital part of our communities and the RDOS wants to know how Greater West Bench residents see Mariposa Park adapting to their needs.”

An open house is planned for October, subject to Provincial Health Orders. The event will be held in Mariposa Park with regional district staff and a consultant on site to answer questions about the park planning process. More information will be shared as details are finalized.

“This feedback will assist with the development of a priority plan to work towards over the next five years,” said Riley Gettens, director for Electoral Area F. “The results of this survey will help create goals and timelines based on what residents have identified as being priorities for them.”

To complete the online survey, please visit the regional district’s Regional Connections interactive website. Submissions will be accepted until Oct. 1 at 4:30 p.m.

For further information, please visit the Community and Recreation Services tab on the regional district’s Regional Connections website or call 250-490-4132.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review