Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen proposes storage container bylaw

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is working on a proposed bylaw to regulate metal storage containers. (Pixabay.com)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is in the process of developing a bylaw governing metal storage containers.

Under the proposed bylaw, metal storage containers will be limited to low-density residential and small holdings zones, to a maximum of one per property. The parcel must be greater than half a hectare in area, the storage container must be painted in a colour consistent with that of the principal building and the container may not be placed between the front parcel line and a principal building.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to study storage container bylaw

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen urges care to prevent bear encounters

Short-term exemptions would be allowed for construction projects and the relocation of residential or commercial use.

The bylaw has been in the works for more than a year, beginning in February 2020.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer of the regional district, said the issue arose following complaints from Naramata, where some of the storage containers were being used on a permanent basis. At the time, there were no rules in place governing these containers.

Earlier in 2021, the regional district sought input from residents about the containers. Responses were mixed, as some said the containers are affordable and extremely secure while others had concerns that they would create an unsightly appearance.

The proposal will now go to the advisory planning committee, and more public input will be sought before the regional district board makes a decision on the bylaw.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review