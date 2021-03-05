Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen offers compost bins at wholesale costs

Pricing offer at participating stores in place until March 25

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is offering backyard compost bins at wholesale pricing until March 25.

The wholesale cost of the bins is $49.50 plus tax. Bins purchased by March 25 at participating stores can be collected at the place of purchase starting Earth Day, April 22.

Participating locations include Penticton and Oliver Canadian Tire, Penticton GardenWorks, Penticton Home Hardware, Keremeos Home Building Centre and Summerland Timber Mart.

Officials with the regional district say composting can reduce household garbage by up to 30 per cent while creating plant food for the garden.

Throughout March, the regional district is hosting a series of free online workshops on recycling, worm composting and backyard composting. To register, visit rdos.bc.ca/public-works/solid-waste/compost-bin-sale.

