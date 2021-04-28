Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen listening for input on parks plan with sounding boards

Feedback opportunities available for comments on Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is seeking input into its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is listening for input and feedback on its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan with sounding boards throughout the region.

The sounding boards, located in high-profile areas around the RDOS, will be another option to provide input alongside surveys and the new interactive mapping tool.

READ ALSO: Sickle Point has been saved

READ ALSO: Provincial funding to help RDOS complete projects on KVR trail

The sounding boards, which will be set up at regional district parks and facilities, will invite people to share their ideas directly onto the board.

The interactive map allows users to drag and drop select category pins, see and submit comments, and identify areas for future recreational use. All suggestions will be compiled as part of the engagement process.

Anyone who uses regional district’s parks, trails and recreational services is invited to provide comments, which will help guide the preparation of the master plan. This will serve as a guiding document for corporate decision-making over the next 10 years, ensuring the right mix of facilities and programs are provided, while also protecting environmentally sensitive areas.

Special interest groups and organizations who use or have a keen interest in regional parks, trails and recreation services are also invited to provide input.

“The Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan assists the Regional District of Okanagan-Simikameen Recreation’s goal of supporting healthy individuals and communities across the region,” said Karla Kozakevich, chair of the regional district.

“Parks, trails and recreation facilities and programs are essential to quality of life, the protection of our natural environment, strengthening our economy and the overall health of our communities.”

The plan and feedback opportunities are available online at rdosregionalconnections.ca/ptr-master-plan. The web page includes a video about the project, an online survey and the dates and locations of roving kiosks and sounding boards.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review