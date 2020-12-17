Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen lays out COVID-19 funding

Regional district has received $773,000 from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Funds

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has received money through the COVID-19 Safe Restart Funds. (Black Press file photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has designated how to use $773,000 they received in funding from the COVID-19 Safe Restart Funds.

The funding program is a provincial and federal initiative that includes $425 million to help local government operations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: RDOS, Keremeos, Oliver, Osoyoos to receive Safe Restart grant funding

READ ALSO: COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

“It is anticipated that COVID-19 will be with us for a while. We cannot determine what awaits us in additional costs,” Jim Zaffino, finance manager at the regional district, said in a report to the board.

All regional districts in the province receive a flat amount of $300,000, with a per capita amount on top. For the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the per capita amount adds $287,420. A second per capita amount adds another $183,580.

Two per-capital calculations were used for the funding amount.

The funding will be used for a number of initiatives related to the pandemic.

A five-year lease of office and computer space is expected to cost $250,000.

Audio-video conference upgrades come with a cost of $61,500 and network infrastructure upgrades add another $85,000

Board management software is expected to cost $14,900.

Zaffino said the regional district does not have enough space, and a facility needs assessment is expected to cost $30,000. Meeting room space, storage, office configuration and common areas all need to be reviewed.

Corporate office upgrades for COVID-19 protocols will cost $125,000.

In addition, the regional district will hold back $206,600 of the funding for unexpected expenses when needed.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review