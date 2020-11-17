Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holds budget workshops

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen budget process for 2021 is underway.

The regional district board of directors is taking part in budget workshops during Special Corporate Services Committee meetings. The budget workshops are available to view online through Webex, the regional district’s YouTube channel or by calling 1-844-992-4726. Those calling in are asked to call the regional district at 250-492-0237 to confirm the event code.

During the budget workshop held Nov. 13 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the regional district board of directors received and discussed grant-in-aid requests. Successful grant-in-aid recipients will be confirmed after final reading of the budget in March 2021.

Several and events have been scheduled, including board workshops on Nov. 20 and Dec. 14.

The first reading of the budget is expected in January, with the second reading in February and the third and final readings expected in March.

For updates, visit rdosregionalconnections.ca.

Electoral Area budget slideshows and videos will be available after first reading in January 2021.

