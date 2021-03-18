Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen financial plan adopted

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has adopted its 2021-2025 Five Year Financial Plan bylaw.

The budget is $20,468,973, an increase of 1.78 per cent from the 2020 amount.

The communities of Penticton, Summerland, Princeton, Oliver, Osoyoos and Keremeos account for $6,053,410. This represents a decrease of .01 per cent from 2020. The nine rural electoral areas account for $14,313,041, an increase of 2.51 per cent. The Penticton Indian Band’s share is $102,522, an increase of 9.65 per cent.

The plan received first reading at the Jan. 21 board meeting and received second reading as amended on March 4.

Community consultations included presentations on the regional district website and virtual meetings for various communities and electoral areas within the regional district.

The amended bylaw included an additional $50,000 for electoral area planning, to finish a project from 2020. To cover the costs of this work, the regional district will use $15,479 of a 2021 surplus and will move $30,000 from Subdivision Services to cover the budget deficit.

A list of all amendments in the regional district agenda package covers two pages.

