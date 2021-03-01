Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen extends landfill hours

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has implemented extended hours at four landfills, beginning March 1, 2020. (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen photo)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has implemented extended summer hours at four landfills.

The extended hours took effect on March 1 and affect the Keremeos Transfer Station and the Campbell Mountain, Okanagan Falls and Oliver landfills.

The Keremeos Transfer Station is now open extended hours on Wednesdays from March until the end of November. During these months, the facility will be open Wednesdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is an additional two hours of operation on Wednesdays.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen seeks input about proposed composting facility

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen landfills reduce hours for winter

The Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will be open seven days a week including Sundays and all statutory holidays from March until the end of November. The landfill will be open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Okanagan Falls Landfill will reopen on Saturdays. From March to November, the landfill will be open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. except statutory holidays when it will be closed.

To avoid lineups at the Campbell Mountain Landfill, the regional district is advising residents with yard waste go to the Okanagan Falls Landfill when open. The driving time is only a few extra minutes from Penticton with almost no lineups when open.

The Oliver Landfill is now open regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday to Saturday until December. The landfill is closed Sundays and statutory holidays.

The regional district’s solid waste division manages the landfills. The division can be reached at 250-490-4129 or online at www.rdos.bc.ca.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Summerland Review