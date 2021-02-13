Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen budget videos now online

Budget expected to be adopted some time in March, 2021

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Draft Budget 2021 Electoral Area videos and the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District video are now available to view online.

The videos and links to detailed budgets are available at www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.

The budget process began with board workshops on Nov. 20 and Dec. 4, 2020.

On Jan. 21, the regional district board gave first reading to the 2021 budget. Second and third readings will be in February and March at dates to be determined, and the final reading will be held in March, with the date to be determined.

The budget is expected to increase by 2.8 per cent, although not all communities and areas within the regional district will see the same increases.

Those with questions about the information for an electoral area, and those wishing to provide general feedback are asked to send an email to budget@rdos.bc.ca or send a letter to the regional district office, 101 Martin St., Penticton.

COVID-19 protocols remain in place at all regional district facilities. Letters can be deposited at the payment slot outside the building.

