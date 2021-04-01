Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen amends landfill bylaw

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has amended its landfill regulatory bylaw. (Contributed)

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has a new bylaw in place to manage its landfills.

At the regional district board meeting on April 1, the board gave first three readings and adoption to a bylaw establishing the regulations for solid waste disposal at Campbell Mountain, Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Keremeos landfills.

The 19-page document includes text changes and amended definitions.

In a report to the regional district board, Andrew Reeder, manager of operations, said the regulatory bylaw is reviewed as necessary to refine definitions and to clarify and reflect more accurately solid waste materials.

