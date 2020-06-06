Regional District of Nanaimo’s waste diversion plan endorsed by province

The Regional District of Nanaimo is working on diverting less trash to its landfill sites. (File photo)

The Regional District of Nanaimo has set an ambitious target of achieving 90 per cent waste diversion from its landfill.

It’s a commitment at the forefront of the RDN’s solid waste management plan, endorsed by the province in the spring prior to COVID-19 restrictions.

The plan, submitted to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy on July 3, 2018 for approval, outlines a roadmap to achieving the unprecedented 90 per cent waste diversion rate through the continuation and enhancement of existing programs and the introduction of new, innovative programs supporting waste reduction initiatives and promoting increased waste diversion.

The RDN is achieving some of the highest waste diversion in Canada and was one of the first jurisdictions on Vancouver Island to move beyond recycling and adopt a zero waste approach.

The RDN’s approach to zero zaste was featured by the CBC in the episode of ‘Good People with Mark Sakamoto, Episode 5: Waste’, which aired on June 5.

