Regional District of Nanaimo utility bill discount extended

A mailing delay in the B.C. mail system has led the Regional District of Nanaimo board to extend the discount date for utility bill playments.

Bills are sent out to residents and are payable within 30 days. If they are paid by the date shown on the bill, residents qualify for a prompt payment discount of 10 per cent.

Some residents were not able to receive their user rate bills on time and the board authorized that in order for residents to receive the discount, they must pay their utility bills by July 16.

If you have any questions contact the RDN at 250-390-4111 or 1-877-607-4111.