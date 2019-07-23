Regional District of Nanaimo to webcast board and committee meetings

Viewers can tune in to watch the regular meetings in real-time

The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) will begin webcasting its regular board meetings, Electoral Area Services Committee meetings and Committee of the Whole meetings as of July 23 at 7 p.m.

Viewers can tune in to watch the regular RDN board meeting in real-time. This service will allow residents to learn about board and committee decisions as they happen, and for those who miss the livestream, the video will be available online the following afternoon.

One of the current board’s priorities, as outlined in the strategic plan for 2019-2022, is to improve awareness of RDN activities for citizens throughout the region. Webcasting meetings was selected as an action item to directly address this goal.

The RDN will monitor the accessibility and viewership of the new webcasting feature, and in December 2019, RDN staff will provide an update to the board on the effectiveness of the service.

Details about the RDN’s new webcasting feature, including access instructions, can be viewed at rdn.bc.ca/agendas-minutes-webcasting.

For upcoming dates and times, the RDN meeting schedule can be viewed at rdn.bc.ca/regular-meeting-schedule. Agendas and minutes can be viewed by selecting individual meetings from the schedule listing.

