Regional District of Nanaimo to discontinue committee of the whole meetings

The Regional District of Nanaimo is discontinuing committee of the whole meetings.

The executive committee, at a meeting in May, passed a motion based on a report on a comprehensive review of the RDN’s committee structure that was conducted by staff earlier this year, to be presented to the RDN board for approval.

Committee of the whole meetings will be changed to board meetings and only be held for specific purposes at the call of the RDN chair.

Other changes recommended for the RDN board’s approval include the elimination of the solid waste management select committee, the transit select committee, the executive committee, the six parks and open spaces advisory committees, the regional park and trails select committee and the Electoral Area A parks, recreation and culture commission.

The board’s remuneration will also be reviewed at a future meeting.

Staff also suggested all meetings to be conducted virtually whenever it’s feasible to reduce the RDN’s carbon footprint and to maximize public input.

