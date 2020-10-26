Regional District of Nanaimo to allow bench memorials in parks, trails

New policy now in place to help manage amenity program

The Regional District of Nanaimo has established a policy that will allow memorials in the form of plaques to be placed in regional parks and trails.

In June 2011, the regional district has placed a moratorium on park donations. Since then, the RDN has received numerous inquiries from the public that want to sponsor benches or tables in various regional parks.

The RDN Parks and Recreation Department has developed the Parks Amenity Donation Program Policy that now serves as a framework to manage donations and allow residents to recognize and honor a person, organization or significant event. It will be managed by RDN parks services staff.

All contributions made through the program will be used to fund installation and maintenance of amenities within RDN parks including benches, shelter and other parks related infrastructure.

The RDN board has endorsed an estimated $12,000 annually to be allocated to the program to cover the cost of supplementing the hours of a part-time employee.

