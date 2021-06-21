Regional District of Nanaimo survey aims to help shape future of transit services

The Regional District of Nanaimo invites residents to complete a survey to help improve and transform transit services in our region over the next five years.

The survey is on the RDN ‘Get Involved’ website at getinvolved.rdn.ca/trs or you can access it in person at the RDN transit office from now until July 16 located on 6300 Hammond Bay Rd., Nanaimo, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

All aspects of the transit service are open for feedback including how to improve bus routes, schedules, service to new areas, connections, accessibility, design of the service and customer amenities at bus stops. The information and ideas collected through this round of engagement will be used to develop draft recommendations for the RDN Transit Redevelopment Strategy now underway.

“The Transit Redevelopment Strategy will create a clear, compelling and implementable plan for improving the RDN’s conventional transit services over the next five years,” said Tyler Brown, RDN chair. “It will also complement and align with local municipal plans for other types of transportation such as walking, biking, taxi/ride hailing and car sharing.”

The strategy will carefully consider how transit can best support future development throughout the region, including aligning with the direction and feedback of the City of Nanaimo’s REIMAGINE NANAIMO Official Community Plan process also currently underway.

“Mobility is crucial in our region to connect residents of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to opportunities and each other,” said Stuart McLean, RDN transit select committee chair. “Our transit system is a key part of making that connection happen and we encourage all transit riders and residents to have their say in how to make it better.”

The first round of engagement focuses on gathering ideas and feedback on how to make transit service better from transit passengers, staff, the broader community, area municipalities, First Nations and stakeholders. In addition to the survey, participants can post their ideas and examples from other communities and transit systems they would like the RDN to consider. They can also drop pins and comments on an interactive map to identify improvements they would like to see to things such as bus stops, shelters and sidewalk and cycling connections to improve the overall experience of taking transit and to support other forms of transportation.

The draft recommendations for service and infrastructure improvements are expected to be presented for public review and comment in round two of the public engagement process in early fall 2021.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News