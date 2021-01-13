Regional District of Nanaimo staff recommending bus route to Cowichan Valley

Regional District of Nanaimo’s transit select committee is expected to vote on a recommendation that could see busing between Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley. (News Bulletin file)

Following a survey with close to 2,000 expressions of support, Regional District of Nanaimo’s transit select committee is scheduled to vote on whether to support busing between Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley.

The RDN, Cowichan Valley Regional District and B.C. Transit conducted a survey last December and received 1,950 responses in favour of inter-regional transit, according to an RDN staff report. The transit committee is set to vote on whether to endorse the recommendation at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 14.

The transit service, projected to be in place by September 2022, would run 53 kilometres from Village Green Mall exchange in Duncan, up Trans Canada Highway to the downtown Nanaimo bus exchange, with 15 proposed stops, said the report.

Staff are recommending service consisting of six round-trips during morning and afternoon peak hours, “at a frequency of 45 minutes,” with another round-trip midday and six round-trips on Saturday. Buses would run between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays.

Stuart McLean, RDN director and incoming transit committee chairperson, said he hopes that the recommendation receives support at the committee and board levels and leads to similar service elsewhere.

“I’m curious to see what the committee thinks of it,” said McLean. “I think there’s somewhat broad support for it. I’m hopeful of that actually because I’d like to see this happen and then I’d like to see a similar service between the [RDN] and Comox Valley Regional District.”

There has been interest in transit to Duke Point ferry terminal, but combining that with the Cowichan route hasn’t been considered, said Tyler Brown, RDN board chairperson and outgoing committee chairperson. There are positives and negatives to trying to combine those routes, he said.

“It all depends on the route because if [it] meanders too far and isn’t really an efficient use of someone’s time, then they’re less likely to take it. There’s a balance there…” said Brown. “In our system there’s been far too many trade-offs for far too long because we’ve chronically underfunded it and I’m hoping we can move away from that mentality and start to fund transit as it should be funded.”

Fares haven’t been determined, but the report lists potential base fares of $5 and $10.

According to the report, 75 per cent of people surveyed resided in Nanaimo, Ladysmith and Duncan, with a majority between 25-74 years of age.

If the committee gives approval, the recommendation would go before RDN directors at their Jan. 26 board meeting.

Should the RDN give approval, Brown said planning and routing would need to be sorted and a fare regime devised between B.C. Transit and the regional governments.

“Ultimately there would have to be a dedication of whether to increase transit hours to the systems and how that gets allocated and where B.C. Transit’s involved, so essentially it’s just a lot of logistics around how that service ultimately puts a bus on the ground [to run] the route,” said Brown.

Aaron Stone, Cowichan Valley Regional District board chairperson, could not be reached for comment.

