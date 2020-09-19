Regional District of Nanaimo staff members honoured for exemplary service

Two Regional District of Nanaimo employees have been honoured with awards for their exemplary work and service.

Don Singbeil, who has worked as an RDN transit body shop technician, was presented with the BC Transit Rodi Award at the district’s virtual board meeting on Sept. 15.

The award is given to an employee who has gone above and beyond in 2019 for outstanding contribution and dedication to a lifetime pursuit of maintenance and excellence, resulting in a long-lasting impact in transportation.

Singbeil has been with the RDN for 25 years. Daniel Pearce, general manager of transportation and emergency services, said Singbeil is an extremely humble person with a strong work ethic, has a positive attitude and his favourite saying is “teamwork makes the dream work.”

“He’s always done it on time and on budget,” said Pearce, who added the RDN is fortunate to have Singbeil as part of its workforce.

Also honoured was RDN wastewater program co-ordinator Lorena Mueller, this year’s winner of the 2020 Asset Management Professional Capstone Award.

Randy Alexander, general manager of RDN regional and community utilities, said Mueller has been with the district for 10 years and is a key member of its wastewater operational team.

“She focuses on excellence and continual improvement,” said Alexander. “Most recently, she was instrumental in the development of the standard operation procedures for the Greater Nanaimo Pollution Control Centre Expansion Project. This procedure will help ensure the safe, effective and efficient operation of this new facility.”

Mueller’s keen interest in lifetime learning has earned her the award, given to one winner each year.

RDN chair Ian Thorpe and the board expressed their congratulations and thanked both staff for their valuable work.

“Both Don and Lorena exemplify the quality of people that we have in our organization,” said Thorpe.

— NEWS Staff

