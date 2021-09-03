Regional District of Nanaimo recreation services to operate under limited capacity

As of Sept. 13, proof of vaccination will be required for entry into facilities

Pre-registration is set to start for Regional District of Nanaimo Recreation programs such as fall swim and skate sessions. (PQB News file photo)

With British Columbia not moving to Stage 4 of the province’s Restart Plan, the Regional Disrict of Nanaimo recreation services will continue to operate under limited capacities.

RDN recreation programs, swim and skate sessions will continue to operate on a pre-registered basis.

Community recreation programs opened for registration on Aug. 23 and registration is ongoing for fitness, after school programs, interpretive walks and more. Fall swim and skate sessions will be available for pre-registration at 8 a.m. on Sept. 7.

To find out what programs we are offering, please view the RDN’s online Active Living newsletter at getinvolved.rdn.ca/rec-connect or online registration system at rdn.bc.ca/recreation.

READ MORE: Proof of vaccination to be required for B.C. sports, movies, restaurants

You can also call 250-752-5014 or 250-248-3252 to register. Drop-in passes and memberships are not available.

As of Sept. 13, a proof of vaccination will be required for entry into RDN facilities and programs. The process required for proof of vaccination is not yet available. The RDN is waiting on updates from the Province.

If you have registered for a program and would like to withdraw, please contact Recreation and Parks at

250-248-3252, 72 hours prior to the start of the program for a full refund.

The RDN will continue to post updates on our social media channels and website.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News